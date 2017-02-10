'I was just playing along': Nurse stabbed by spurned suitor admits leading him on

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old staff nurse whose suitor allegedly tried to kill her after she rejected his marriage proposal admitted on Friday (Feb 10) that she had led the man on for months before abruptly cutting him off.



Under cross-examination by the defence, the woman said her attacker, 33-year-old Indian national Varadharajan Mahadevan Mahadevan, had become “overprotective and insecure”.

She also said she never intended to marry Varadharajan. "I was just playing along," she testified.

On Dec 20, 2013, a day after she rejected his marriage proposal, Varadharajan stabbed her as she exited the lift at the void deck.

The defence on Friday produced audio recordings of the couple's phone conversations which took place in April 2013. The victim was heard saying to Varadharajan: “I love you” and “I want to be your wife”. They had also talked about getting married once the victim, then a nursing student, completed her studies.

“I didn’t know the consequences. I was young and immature. I was 19. Everyone makes mistakes (at that age)”, she said in court. “So what if I said all those things to him? (He had) no right to injure me ... I will be going through this for life. Every day I’m looking at the scar.”

She suffered over 20 knife wounds on her head, neck, chest and abdomen. A deep cut to her neck left her with permanent facial nerve damage and a 20cm-long scar that runs from the top of her left ear down to her neck.



The woman said Varadharajan had shouted “Die!” as he stabbed her, and told her: “If I can’t have you, no man should have you.”



ATTACKER INTENDED TO KILL HIMSELF: DEFENCE

Defence lawyer Rengarajoo Rengasamy Balasamy told the court that Varadharajan wanted to kill himself the day he stabbed the victim.



According to Varadharajan, his intentions were made known to the victim as she came out of the lift. Her phone rang and Varadharajan began to cry when he saw a picture of her with another man.



Varadharajan claimed the victim then kissed him and assured him that she wanted to marry him but said her parents were not supportive.



The victim disputed Varadharajan’s version of events.



The defence also accused her of sending similar “love messages” to other men, which she denied. She also refuted claims that she invited Varadharajan to her house and performed sexual acts on him.

The trial will continue at a later date.