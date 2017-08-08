I wasn’t criticising Malaysia, says Joseph Schooling

Singapore's Olympic champion explains he was talking about teaching his juniors “a thing or two” - not his Malaysian opponents.

SINGAPORE: Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling on Tuesday (Aug 8) said earlier comments about going to “Malaysia’s backyard” and teaching “them a thing or two” were “taken out of context”.



Touching down at the airport last week from the swimming world championships in Hungary, he was quizzed by reporters on his goals for the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur starting mid-August.



"We've always had a great swimming tradition for the SEA Games and we have a young and solid group going," Schooling had said. “We have a chance to do something special at the SEA Games; 2015 was something special for us, I think it will be nice to go to Malaysia's backyard and teach them a thing or two."







This quote was widely shared in both Singapore and Malaysia with online commenters decrying what they saw as arrogance and calling on the 22-year-old to be humble.



But on the sidelines of a local sports event on Tuesday, Schooling explained: “I was speaking about how we have a younger team than before, and then I threw in Malaysia somehow, must be the 17 hours of jetlag.”



“And then I said I can’t wait to go to their backyard and teach them a thing or two, which made it sound like I was criticising Malaysia. But I was actually talking about the younger kids going there, and teaching all the rookies a thing or two about the launchpad that we have in the SEA Games to bigger and better meets in the future.”



He praised his juniors for being “very solid, very focussed”.



“The only thing they lack is competition experience,” Schooling added. “And for this year I think majority of the team are rookies. And so for me, I think it’s always good to have an experienced guy next to you.



“I’m not going to tell them how to swim a race, that’s up to them and their coaches’ jobs, all I can do is provide moral support. It’s always nice to have a big brother or sister ... to reassure the kids … and I think we can help them a great deal in that way.”