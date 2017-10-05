ICA files police report over fake website

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) has filed a police report over a fake ICA website that is phishing for visitors' visa and passport numbers.

ICA said on Thursday (Oct 5) it is working to bring down the unauthorised website, which uses the URL singaporeonline-epass.com.

It advised members of the public to use only its official website at www.ica.gov.sg for all informational and transactional needs concerning ICA matters.

"We would like to assure everyone that access to the official ICA website remains unaffected and no data has been compromised," it added.