ICA officer charged with accepting bribes to grant social visit passes

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer was charged in court on Wednesday (Sep 20) for accepting bribes in exchange for granting social visit passes.

Catherine Lim Zhi Yin was charged with seven counts of corruption for accepting or agreeing to accept S$1,680 from Raymond Lim Boon Ian, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a press release.

The ICA officer's acceptance of the money – a reward for granting 30-day social visit passes to various Thai women – is an offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

If found guilty, she could be punished with a jail term of up to five years and a fine of up to S$100,000.

Raymond Lim was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment for corruption on Apr 24 this year, according to CPIB.

In response to queries, CPIB said it could not comment on the details of the Thai nationals involved as the case is before the court.

