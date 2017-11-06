ICA officers at checkpoints to be given more powers under proposed amendment to Immigration Act

SINGAPORE: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers will have the authority to perform security screenings, carry out search and seizure duties and arrest people under a proposed amendment to the Immigration Act.



Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo tabled the Immigration (Amendment) Bill in Parliament on Monday (Nov 6), which would allow ICA officers to carry out such duties within and in the vicinity of immigration checkpoints.

Under the Integrated Checkpoints Command concept, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) would want ICA officers to perform protective security functions in support of police officers, a spokesperson said. ICA officers will, therefore, need to be appropriately trained and empowered.

“This includes responding to incidents, conducting preliminary investigations, and containing the situation, if police officers are not yet at the scene. This will help ensure that security incidents at the checkpoints are dealt with even more promptly,” the spokesperson said.

The ICC was launched in 2015 to bring together various Home Team agencies operating at the checkpoints, under a unified command and control structure.

The Amendment Bill will also allow ICA to collect personal identifiers, such as photographs, passport details, and fingerprints, from travellers transiting through Changi Airport, if necessary.



