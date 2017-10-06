Another phone scam involving callers impersonating immigration officers: ICA

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Friday (Oct 6) warned the public of a phone scam by callers impersonating ICA officers asking for people's passport numbers.

The calls appear to originate from the number +65 6214 8427, which is listed on the gov.sg website as being that of ICA Airport Command's duty office at Changi Airport.

The caller would claim to be an ICA officer and ask potential victims for their passport numbers.



ICA stated that its officers do not call members of the public to ask for personal information over the phone.



It added that the police have been alerted.



Similar scams have been reported in the past, including one that involved callers spoofing another ICA number and asking for money to be transferred.

On Friday, ICA reminded members of the public to ignore such calls and the caller's instructions, as well as not give any personal particulars or transfer any money to the caller.



"ICA takes a serious view of such scam calls as it undermines public trust in ICA," it said, adding that members of the public can call the police hotline at 1800-255 0000 to report such instances, or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.