ICA to roll out electronic system for permanent residency applications

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Thursday (Nov 2) it will introduce an electronic system for permanent residency applications on Dec 18 this year.

With the electronic-Permanent Residence (e-PR) system, applicants do not have to make an appointment with ICA to submit their documents. Instead, they can key the required information into a virtual application form on the ICA website, and scan and submit the documents electronically.

Fees for PR applications are also set to increase.

Previously, applicants were not charged a processing fee, but had to pay S$100 for an entry permit if their application was successful.

With the new system, each applicant will have to pay a processing fee of S$100, as well as S$20 for the entry permit if their application is successful. This is applicable to submissions from Dec 18.

ICA also said in its press release that it will only accept PR applications through the e-PR system and will no longer release any e-appointment slots from Dec 18.

"All available appointment slots before Dec 18 have earlier been released," it said, adding that it "will not release any additional slots".

However, those who have already secured appointments are not affected and can continue to submit their hard-copy applications during their appointments. They will also not be affected by the new fee structure.