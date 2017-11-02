ICA warns of another phone scam using its office number

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Nov 2) warned of a phone scam in which recipients are asked to transfer money in relation to cases that they are allegedly being investigated for.

The calls appear to originate from the number 6542 8976, which is ICA's Airport Logistics Park office number.

ICA clarified that the calls were not made by its officers and stated that its officers do not call members of the public to ask for personal information over the phone.

It added that the police have been alerted.



Similar scams have been reported recently involving other ICA telephone numbers, including a case in April and another two last month.

On Thursday, ICA reminded members of the public to ignore such calls and the caller's instructions, and not to give any personal particulars or transfer any money to the caller.



"ICA takes a serious view of such scam calls as it undermines public trust in ICA," it said, adding that members of the public can call the police hotline at 1800-255 0000 to report such instances, or submit the information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.