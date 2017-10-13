ICA warns of scam calls from their office number

SINGAPORE: Members of the public have received scam calls from a number that is identical to the general office number of the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) Airport Logistics Park.



The number - 6542 5314 - appears when someone claiming to be "John Richard" calls the recipients. They are then asked for personal information such as their bank details and driving licence numbers.

ICA clarified that the calls were not made by its officers and that it does not call members of the public to request for personal information over the phone. The police have been alerted, it added.

The authority advised members of the public who receive such calls to ignore them and the caller's instructions, and refrain from providing personal particulars or transferring money to the caller.

"ICA takes a serious view of such scam calls as it undermines public trust in ICA," it stated in the advisory.

Members of the public may call the police hotline at 1800-255 0000 or submit information online if they have related information.

