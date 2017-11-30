ICA warns of scam involving callers impersonating checkpoint officers

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Nov 30) warned the public of a phone scam by callers impersonating ICA officers asking for people's personal information.



The unknown caller, who may or may not have used ICA's numbers to call, would claim to be an ICA officer and ask recipients to provide their personal information such as bank account or passport numbers, the authority said in an advisory on Thursday (Nov 30).

In some cases, they were also asked to transfer money in relation to cases or investigations which they were allegedly involved in.

"The ICA would like to clarify that these calls were not made by our officers. ICA does not call members of the public to transfer money," the authority said.

ICA reminded members of the public to ignore such calls and the caller's instructions, as well as not transfer any money to the caller.

"ICA takes a serious view of such scam calls as it undermines public trust in ICA," the advisory said.

If anyone has related information on these scam calls, he/she can call the police hotline at 1 800 255 0000 or submit information online.

Members of the public can also seek help by calling the anti-scam helpline at 1800-722-6688 or go to www.scamalert.sg.