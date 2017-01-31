ICA warns public about fake website

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday (Jan 31) warned members of the public about a fake ICA website that is phishing for visitors' visa application numbers and passport numbers.

In a news release, ICA said the fake website's URL is www.ica.sgov.asia. No data from the official ICA website - www.ica.gov.sg - has been compromised, and access to it remains unaffected.

ICA added that a police report has been made on this matter.





Screengrab of the visa application page from the fake website.

A check by Channel NewsAsia showed that many links on the fake website led to a page which states: System is down for work.





Screengrab from the fake ICA website.

The authority also advised members of the public to exercise caution, so they do not unwittingly fall prey to such fake websites. ICA also urged netizens to only use the official ICA website for all informational and transactional needs concerning ICA matters.

"ICA takes a serious view of such fake websites as they undermine public trust in our system and processes," ICA said. "We will work to bring down the website and will continue to monitor them."

