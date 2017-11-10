More support for employers, individuals in ICT under new skills framework

SINGAPORE: Individuals who wish to pursue a career in infocomm technology (ICT) will now have greater access to skills and employment opportunities, under the Skills Framework for ICT launched on Friday (Nov 10).



The framework provides information on more than a hundred ICT job roles including data scientists and cyber risk analysts, relevant training programmes, as well as the key competencies and skills for ICT professionals.

It was jointly developed by the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore after consulting more than 150 industry leaders.

Speaking at the launch of the framework, Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said the demand for ICT professionals in Singapore is expected to grow.

“We project a strong demand for more than 42,000 ICT professionals over the next three years. Hence, we also want to ensure that Singaporeans are equipped with the relevant skills to benefit from these good jobs,” he said.



18,000 VACANCIES IN ICT SECTOR

There are 180,000 ICT professionals in Singapore, and about 18,000 vacancies in the industry. About half of the ICT professionals work in the ICT sector, while the remaining half is employed by other sectors. The ICT sector contributes about 8 per cent of Singapore’s GDP today.

“In resource-scarce Singapore, talent is the key driver of growth. This similarly applies to the ICT sector. The Government will do all we can to prepare individuals and businesses to harness the growth opportunities in the digital economy,” Dr Yaacob added.



Employers also benefit from the framework in terms of attracting, retaining and developing talent. For example, they are able to better design human resource management and development plans using the detailed skills information provided in the framework.

These employers will then be able to make better decisions as to where to invest their training dollars and strategise their talent recruitment, development and management.



Dr Yaacob also said that the framework is not only relevant for the ICT sector but it can be used across other sectors, like retail, logistics and finance.



“It was designed to focus on the types of skills and competencies required for different ICT job roles, and is not biased towards specific technology tools. This ensures that the skills framework is relevant to ICT professionals across different industries.”



IMDA chief executive Tan Kiat How said: “Workers from other sectors can also leverage the skills framework to acquire the right infocomm skills needed to participate in an increasingly digitalised economy.”



The framework is also in support of TechSkills Accelerator - an ICT job placement initiative from Budget 2016 which has helped more than 16,000 professionals as of October this year.

