IE Singapore CEO Lee Ark Boon to step down on Dec 31

SINGAPORE: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of International Enterprise (IE) Singapore Lee Ark Boon will step down from his role on Dec 31 to join the private sector, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said on Tuesday (Nov 28) in a press release.

Current Deputy CEO of IE Singapore Kathy Lai will be appointed as the Acting CEO with effect from Jan 1, 2018 until the formation of Enterprise Singapore in the second quarter of 2018.

Mr Lee was appointed as the CEO of IE Singapore in February 2016.

Under his leadership, the agency led initiatives to strengthen the infrastructure ecosystem and transform the wholesale trade sector, MTI said.

He was also behind expanding IE Singapore's reach into new markets like Nairobi and facilitated regional collaborations like the Chongqing Connectivity Initiative and the Andhra Pradesh Capital City Project.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, I would like to express my appreciation to Ark Boon for his significant contributions to the service and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said Permanent Secretary for the the Ministry of Trade and Industry Loh Khum Yean.

