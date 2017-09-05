IE Singapore, SPRING to merge and form new agency

SINGAPORE: Government agencies International Enterprise (IE) Singapore and SPRING will merge and form a new agency to help companies grow and internationalise, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Tuesday (Sep 5).

The merged agency, named Enterprise Singapore, will be formally established by the second quarter of next year. It will be led by the ministry's Second Permanent Secretary Png Cheong Boon.



"By integrating the resources and capabilities of IE Singapore and SPRING, Enterprise Singapore will be able to better address the needs of Singapore companies and strengthen their competitiveness," MTI said in a press release.

The merged agency plans to develop more streamlined and comprehensive assistance programmes for companies. Efforts are also ongoing to simplify schemes for companies with different needs across various industries.

MTI also said that the merger is not an exercise in downsizing headcount for both agencies.

Enterprise Singapore will continue to be the lead agency for trade promotion, support the internationalisation needs of large companies and retain its role as the national body for standardisation, accreditation and legal metrology.

The consumer protection function under SPRING will be transferred to the Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) by the second quarter of 2018. This will consolidate the work of safeguarding fair trading and competition in a single agency, MTI said.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S Iswaran said in a statement: “As a key enabler, government agencies must also evolve and reorganise as needed, to better support our businesses and prepare them for the future economy.

“The decision to move now and establish Enterprise Singapore will enable us to respond faster to the changes in the external environment, provide better, more seamless and effective support to our companies and industries and grow stronger Singapore enterprises.”