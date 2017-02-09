'If I can’t have you, no man will’: Nurse testifies spurned suitor tried to kill her

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old staff nurse who was nearly killed by a spurned suitor testified on Thursday (Feb 9) that she had “tried (her) very best to fight” her assailant off but became too weak as he relentlessly stabbed and slashed her in broad daylight.

“He stabbed me in the back, then he turned me, stabbed me in the abdomen. I tried my very best to fight but … I (had to) sit down because it was quite painful. Eventually I (had to lie down) and he sat on top of me … everything was bleeding,” the woman said, lifting her hair away from her neck to reveal a long, jagged scar.

Her attacker, Indian national Varadharajan Mahadevan Mahadevan, 33, is on trial for attempting to murder her on Dec 20, 2013, a day after she rejected his marriage proposal.



He had spent the night at the void deck of the woman's block and confronted her with a knife when she left her flat the next morning.

The woman said Varadharajan had shouted "die" as he stabbed her, and told her: "If I can’t have you, no man should have you."

The woman’s screams reached her parents in their flat on the eighth storey, and they rushed to their only daughter’s aid.

The Singaporean nurse met Varadharajan, a healthcare assistant, at the National University Hospital in February 2013, when she was a student nurse. They worked closely together in ward 55, and grew close during her 10-week internship.

But the relationship was one-sided. "It was just a joke. I didn’t take (him) seriously at all," the woman said, adding Varadharajan knew she was seeing someone else.

"He couldn’t accept it," the woman said. "He got angry."

For the next few months, Varadharajan harassed her constantly. He called her 30 to 40 times a day and sent her ominous text messages warning her she would "suffer".

The woman’s father advised her to lodge a police report, but she refused. "I didn’t want to ruin his rice bowl," she told the court on Thursday.

The woman remained calm on the stand as she spoke about the injuries she suffered, including permanent nerve damage to her facial muscles.



But when asked about the effects of her near-fatal experience on her family, her voice began to tremble.

"We went through so much … a lot of pain. Not me, but my parents," she said, adding the family had sold their flat to get away from constant reminders of the attack.

But this has not helped her to forget, she said, because she is asked every day about the obvious scar that runs from her left ear all the way down to her neck. A plastic surgeon who managed her treatment estimated that the scar was about 20cm long and at least 5cm wide.

"I’m a nurse. I serve patients every day, and they all ask me: 'What happened to your neck?' … Their questions make me remember what happened. (It is) very painful and traumatising," the woman said, wiping away tears.

Assoc Prof Lim Thiam Chye, who heads NUH’s plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery division, estimated it would take "many years" of physiotherapy for her facial muscles to recover.

The woman had been stabbed just above her left ear, severing major glands and arteries. "The function of almost all the muscles in the face were affected," said Assoc Prof Lim, who was also part of the woman’s medical team. "(She) was not able to lift her eyebrows, open or close her eyes completely, smile or move her lips."

Over three years later, she still suffers "asymmetry in the face", Assoc Prof Lim testified.

The woman and her family rejected major surgery – which would involve drilling bone off the skull – to try and reattach the severed nerves.

The trial continues on Friday, when the woman will be cross-examined by Varadharajan’s defence team.