If you think the hawker centre is not clean enough, you are not alone

SINGAPORE: Are you unhappy with the cleanliness at the hawker centre you go to for lunch? If you are, you could be part of 30 per cent of Singapore residents who feel the same way.

According to a public cleanliness satisfaction survey, fewer residents (69 per cent of respondents) were satisfied with hawker centre and coffee shop cleanliness compared to other areas like MRT stations, HDB void decks and commuter paths.



The biggest pet peeve residents had was leftover food on the table, said Dr Mathew Mathews, senior research fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies, at a media briefing on the survey results held at the Singapore Management University (SMU) on Wednesday (Oct 11).



Visitors to these eateries were generally dissatisfied with cleaning services, with just over half of the 2,000 respondents satisfied with the thoroughness and frequency of cleaning.



At the same time, only a minority (35 per cent) cleared their own food utensils at hawker centres most of the time or all the time.



"If everybody starts clearing it up, then that will not be an issue and we will be more satisfied with cleanliness at hawker centres. It's really a reality check, that we aspire for some things but maybe we are not really part of the solution," said Dr Mathews.



Air-conditioned food courts fared better, with 87 per cent of respondents satisfied with cleanliness there.



Dr Mathews conducted the survey with SMU sociology professor Paulin Straughan with funds from the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.



Respondents, who were hand-delivered questionnaires that were later collected, were satisfied overall with the cleanliness of public places in Singapore.



Transport spaces like roads, bus stops and MRT stations got the biggest nod, with 93 per cent of those surveyed indicating satisfaction, while public spaces after events like concerts, marathons and the National Day Parade came in last with 59 per cent of those surveyed satisfied.

