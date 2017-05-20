IKEA Singapore to suspend sale of chicken wings over customer complaints

SINGAPORE: Swedish furniture retailer IKEA will stop selling chicken wings at its in-house restaurant in Singapore from next Tuesday (May 23), following complaints from customers over the quality of the wings.

“We are aware that our chicken wings have not been meeting our customers’ satisfaction recently, so we have decided to stop selling them temporarily,” it said in a Facebook post on Friday (May 19).





IKEA said it will work with its supplier to improve the wings, which are priced at S$8 for six pieces. But in another post on Saturday, the retailer said it is sourcing for a new supplier for the wings.

Most Facebook users commenting on the post agreed that the quality of the wings had deteriorated, and some also complained that the problem extended to other items on the restaurant’s menu.

Several said the quality of IKEA’s food – not just the chicken wings – had been declining for some time.

However, some Facebook users came to IKEA’s defence.

IKEA, which has an outlet in Alexandra and another in Tampines, said in its post that it will introduce chicken tenders to replace the wings temporarily. The chicken tenders will cost S$1 a piece, with a dish of four-piece chicken tenders and garlic fries priced at S$5.