IKEA Singapore warns of scam messages offering free vouchers

SINGAPORE: IKEA Singapore is warning customers of messages circulating online and through messaging apps purportedly offering free vouchers from the Swedish furniture giant.

The messages, which contain bad spelling and grammatical errors, come in the form of a survey. Recipients are asked to answer a question to receive a S$500 IKEA voucher.

"We'd like to clarify that we are not associated with these activities, and they are not initiated by IKEA," the company said on its Facebook page on Tuesday (Oct 31).

A screenshot of a scam message making its rounds on the Internet and through messaging apps.

"Please protect yourself by not sharing your personal information or clicking on any suspicious links. Do spread the word to your friends so they are aware," IKEA added.

This is not the first time IKEA has been hit by such scam messages. In the UK, there have been similar messages offering £500 in vouchers.

On its UK website, IKEA has a list of advice on how to spot a phishing scam.

"Phishing emails tend to be spelt strangely. At IKEA, we work hard to avoid spelling mistakes or poor grammar, so our emails shouldn’t have any typos," the company said, adding that it will never ask for personal details via email.