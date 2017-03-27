Imagining libraries of the future

SINGAPORE: From the use of data analytics, to possibly even virtual reality in the future - public libraries in Singapore are undergoing a transformation in a bid to remain relevant in an increasingly digital world.

Just over a week old - the new Sengkang Public Library is home to more than 125,000 books, digital content and customised spaces for different age groups.

It is the first of four new libraries opening this year in what some may call next generation libraries - no longer just a place to read and borrow books, but also increasingly where the community can come together and learn together as well.

Nirmala Kumar, a 53-year-old who has been a librarian for more than 15 years, notes that not only are library users different, her job has changed considerably as well.

"When I joined in NLB, the day starts with manual returning of returned books. We need to take each and every book and we need to check, sort it in the sorter and then we have to stack it in the compartments. Then again we have to put it in the trolley and shelve back. It is quite a tiring and tedious job,” said Ms Nirmala.





But Nirmala's load has been lightened recently all thanks to a new machine, which automatically scans and separates returned books into different bins before they are shelved.

About 3,000 books are sorted everyday and this frees Nirmala up to do other tasks - like curating books and planning programmes at the library.

"We were so excited to see the machine sort itself, so we don't need to bend down and take each and every book to sort,” she noted. “We can spend more time engaging with the patrons."

CHANGING LIBRARIES A CONSTANT: LITERATURE PROFESSOR

But rewind to the library's early beginnings and one would realise that change has been a constant.

From the opening of the National Library at Stamford Road in 1960, to the rolling out of mobile libraries and other permanent branches - libraries have constantly adapted to meet society's evolving needs.

There are now 26 public libraries around the island.

"For many years there was only one library in Singapore and then the need was felt that as more people became literate, the demand for going to the library (increased), because most people couldn't afford to buy the books,” said Associate Professor of English Literature Kirpal Singh, who teaches at the Singapore Management University.

“So the idea of decentralising and having branches of libraries took place. Then very soon, I think, the political leaders decided that the library was a very good place to try and build a nation … Now I think we feel that our nation is in fact quite built, even though it's still evolving, the thinking again is what is the library now going to be used for?"

According to the National Library Board - there were 2.3 million members in 2015, up from 1.95 million in 2005, and about half a million in 1995.

But a study on adult reading habits last year - found that while 69 per cent of respondents said they read at least one book in the past year, only 19 per cent read more than once a week.

Most also did not find reading as stimulating as audio-visual content and just over half read books borrowed from libraries.





"For me personally I don't visit libraries anymore, it's just a preference for me to purchase books from book stores like Kinokuniya," said 24-year-old undergraduate Joshua Huang.

Jason Chia, 24, also agreed: "I don't really visit public libraries anymore. I used to do so when I was young, to borrow books and read, but now not really because most of the stuff that we can read is actually online. There are many e-books as well, so there's not really a need for a physical library anymore."

REVAMPING EXISTING LIBRARIES

That is why a revamp of existing libraries is underway - in the hope of getting more to use the space.

“We want the library to remain relevant to Singaporeans and even to stay ahead by anticipating their needs. So we do this by engaging feedback from them, from the community when we design the libraries,” said Ms Tan Chui Peng, Acting Deputy Director of the Libraries of the Future department at NLB.

“It has evolved as we look at how each library can provide targeted services to cater to the community's needs. For instance at Pasir Ris, we notice there's a higher proportion of teens and young working adults, so we have designed teen space for public libraries at Pasir Ris. Over at Sengkang, there's a higher proportion of younger families, so we created this "tween" space for growing up children."





Other young Singaporeans Channel NewsAsia spoke to also had different ideas on how to transform the space.

“I would imagine there's fewer books actually, maybe there's fewer book shelves. More space. Maybe more bean bags,” said 24-year-old Ian Chow.

“Maybe virtual reality could be something that we could move towards because when we were young, we were always reading story books and someone would be reading to us,” noted 21-year-old Ong Yu Lin.

“But if we can wear the virtual reality gear and really see whatever is going on inside the story book, it would be really interesting for the kids and for the older people as well."

BRINGING TECHNOLOGY INTO THE LIBRARY

Technology is indeed one key aspect public libraries are looking into.

For instance - NLB hopes to improve its mobile app, which already allows users to borrow books. It also intends to promote its e-books more aggressively and has started displaying real time data in some libraries of popular titles that are being borrowed.





The new Bukit Panjang Public Library will also feature an immersive storytelling area with lights, sound effects and interactive visual projections for children.

"Data analytics will continue to be used very heavily to analyse behaviour of our library users. The other one is virtual reality … especially in enhancing their experience when they visit exhibitions,” said Mr Lee Kee Siang, NLB’s Chief Information Officer.

“It must be seamless for them to be able to access the information, to retrieve them, as well as on the online platform and on the mobile. So it is the whole integrated experience that we're looking at."