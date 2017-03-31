Imam apologises for remarks on Christians and Jews

SINGAPORE: An imam under police investigation for allegedly making remarks against Christians and Jews during his Friday sermon at a mosque has apologised.

His lawyer Noor Marican said the imam made the apology at the Ministry of National Development building on Friday morning (Mar 31), in front of members of the Indian Muslim association and other religious council members.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugamhad said in Parliament religious preaching that encourages violence or pits one religion against another will not be tolerated in Singapore.

Video of the imam's remarks uploaded to social media sparked widespread debate, with some criticising the uploader for whipping up tensions between religious groups, and others saying he was right in bringing the matter to light. Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim called for calm in the Muslim community and said "on such sensitive matters, it would be better to go to the authorities in the first instance, rather than online".

This is a developing story.