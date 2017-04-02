Imam meets rabbi, extends apology for remarks on Jews and Christians

SINGAPORE: Imam Nalla Mohamed Abdul Jameel Abdul Malik visited Rabbi Moderchai Abergel at the Maghain Aboth Synagogue on Sunday (Apr 2) morning and extended his unconditional apology for his earlier act of indiscretion that may have offended Jews and Christians.



In January and February 2017, the imam had made supplications at Friday prayers where he recited an old Arabic text which originated from his village in India. The text read: “God help us against Jews and Christians”, which is not an extract from the Holy Quran.



The visit to the Synagogue at Waterloo Street was joined by religious leaders from the Buddhist and Sikh faiths.



Imam Nalla Mohamed also presented Rabbi Mordechai with a copy of the open statement of apology which he made on Friday at the Harmony in Diversity Gallery, attended by several interfaith leaders, including Bishop Terry Kee representing the Christian faith, along with members of the Federation of Indian Muslims.



The imam sought pardon from, and apologised to, all Singaporeans, and acknowledged that he must bear full responsibility for his actions as part of his duty to all Singaporeans.



On behalf of the Jewish community in Singapore, Rabbi Mordechai accepted the imam's apology and emphasised the need to be constantly conscious of Singapore's delicate harmonious co-existence, given its diversity.

