Imam Nalla case a 'timely reminder' of how words can undermine cohesion: Yaacob

SINGAPORE: Words that cause mistrust and apprehension among the various communities have no place in Singapore, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim on Monday (Apr 3).

In the wake of a court imposing a fine on an imam for promoting enmity with his remarks on Christians and Jews, Dr Yaacob said in a Facebook post that authorities have done the right thing by applying the law "firmly and fairly" in this case. "Our laws preserve the freedom to practise one’s faith, and protect all communities, regardless of race or religion, from being denigrated," he wrote.

Dr Yaacob added that the episode surrounding Imam Nalla Mohamed Abdul Jameel of Jamae Chulia mosque has been a "difficult" and "trying" one for the Muslim community.



He thanked non-Muslims in Singapore for accepting the apology of the imam, saying it was a "meaningful gesture" to reconcile with friends from other faiths. "Their willingness to forgive reflects the Singapore way, where we uphold mutual respect and harmony for our common good," he said.

Dr Yaacob stated that the incident is a "timely reminder of how words uttered insensitively can undermine our social cohesion".



He reiterated that a case like this should be brought to the attention of authorities first, saying "it would be irresponsible and reckless to sensationalise such issues on social media". Dr Yaacob, who is also Minister of Communications and Information, had previously called for calm and unity within the Muslim community, after a video of the imam making the controversial remarks was uploaded to Facebook, whipping up a "storm" of emotion.



Said Dr Yaacob on Monday: "Let us learn and reflect from this episode, unite as one people and focus on the future we hope to build as a society. Wherever we are, including spaces like our places of worship, we must safeguard the values we hold and cherish as Singaporeans – mutual respect, unity and social harmony. The unity of our nation depends on this."

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced that Nalla will be repatriated to his home country of India.