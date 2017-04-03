Imam Nalla case: Suspended NUS prof apologises, expected to resume duties

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) academic who was suspended for his comments relating to an imam's controversial remarks about Christians and Jews has received a letter of warning from the university.



Associate Professor Khairudin Aljunied, who is part of the university's Department of Malay Studies, had on Facebook, criticised the person who uploaded video of the imam's Friday sermon and indicated support for his supplication. The imam has since apologised for the remarks and been fined S$4,000.

In response to media queries on Monday (Apr 3), NUS said: "The university’s internal investigation has concluded that Assoc Prof Khairudin’s actions were in breach of the University’s Code of Conduct for Staff, and he has been issued a letter of warning in accordance with the University’s disciplinary procedures and sanctions for staff."

"Assoc Prof Khairudin is expected to resume his duties at NUS," a spokesperson added. NUS had launched an internal investigation into the matter on Mar 6 and the professor has been on full salary despite being suspended.



NUS noted that Assoc Prof Khairudin has apologised for his remarks and said this had been taken into consideration.

The academic on Monday posted an apology note on Facebook, saying had meant his comments as a "fictional account and not in support of anyone in particular". "My posts were meant to show how Muslims can settle differences between them in a peaceful and amicable way," he wrote. He added that he had made the posts without full understanding of the facts on the ground and that he disagreed with the imam's supplication.

NUS said it takes a serious view of any action or speech that condones the promotion of hatred, ill-will and enmity towards any faith or community. "All members of the NUS community must observe standards and policies on staff conduct, which include respecting different views, and the practice of responsible communication," the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said it issued stern warnings in lieu of prosecution for both Assoc Prof Khairudin and Terence Kenneth John Nunis, the man who made public the video of Nalla's sermon.