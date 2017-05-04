IMDA imposes S$5,500 for offensive remark on Toggle series “I Want To Be A Star"

SINGAPORE: A S$5,500 penalty was imposed on Mediacorp for breaching the Video-On-Demand Programme Code in an episode of “I Want To Be A Star" shown on online streaming service Toggle.

In a media release on Thursday (May 4), the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) assessed that the segment in question was racially insensitive and constituted racial stereotyping that might offend certain segments of the community.

IMDA noted that one of the characters in the show had said that Indians and Africans were the same and that it would make no difference casting an Indian as an African in a TV production. The segment also featured a Chinese male actor with “blackface” makeup playing an African.

Toggle made an apology in October last year. Anil Nihalani, who heads Toggle, said: “We’re sorry for the blackface portrayal. We take race-related issues very seriously and that portrayal should not have happened. We’ve removed the offensive scenes from the programme and will ensure something like that doesn’t happen again.”

IMDA noted that Mediacorp promptly removed the offensive segment from the episode and has taken remedial action to prevent a recurrence.

