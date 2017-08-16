IMDA partners telcos and banks to help SMEs expand digital capabilities

SINGAPORE: The Info-communications and Media Development Authority (IMDA) has signed seven memoranda of intent (MOIs) with telcos and financial institutions to help small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) access technologies to go digital.

This was announced by Communications and Information Minister Yaacob Ibrahim, who was speaking at the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (SCCCI) SME and Infocomm Conference on Wednesday (Aug 16).

Dr Yaacob said IMDA will work with the three local telcos - Singtel, M1 and StarHub - to identify digital solutions in cybersecurity and data analytics, and bundle them with traditional broadband and Wi-Fi services.

"This way, SMEs will be able to have access to a one-stop service of comprehensive digital technology packages, allowing them to adopt multiple digital solutions at once," said Dr Yaacob.

Additionally, IMDA is working with the financial institutions such as DBS Bank, OCBC Bank, UOB and Hong Leong Finance to help these smaller businesses defray costs when investing in building new capabilities.

These initiatives come under the SME Go Digital Programme, which was launched in April this year. Close to 200 SMEs have adopted digital technology using more than 30 of 56 IMDA pre-approved solutions, according to Dr Yaacob in an update.

Meanwhile, the minister said IMDA is also working with big companies to implement collaborative digital projects with their SME vendors and suppliers. An example is Alps Group, which has fully automated its order management and inventory system when processing orders from supermarket chain NTUC Fairprice, said Dr Yaacob.

A key strategy in helping SMEs adopt digital solutions is also through working with trade associations and chambers, he said.

Acknowledging that many business are still in traditional sectors, SCCCI President Roland Ng urged SMEs to take disruption and the digital economy seriously.

With the emergence of the Internet of Things and data analytics, Mr Ng said: "These are just some of the technological means and tools that, if applied appropriately, can help to inform and re-invent your business."