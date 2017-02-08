IMH patient jailed for kicking, stomping on fellow patient's head

SINGAPORE: An Institute of Mental Health (IMH) patient was sentenced to two years’ jail on Wednesday (Feb 8) for causing grievous hurt to a fellow patient by kicking and stomping on his head.

The 56-year-old victim suffered skull fractures and heavy bleeding in the brain due to the attack, but died in hospital a week later after an “idiosyncratic reaction” to a tranquillising drug and not because of the head injury, an autopsy found.

Eddie Lee, 33, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to causing grievous hurt to the victim on Apr 12, 2016. The court heard that he kicked the victim’s face and stomped on his head repeatedly for about 10 seconds before IMH staff pulled him away.



Lee was diagnosed with schizophrenia and antisocial personality disorder in his teens, and has spent the past decade in and out of IMH, deputy public prosecutor Tan Si En told the court.



Lee claimed the victim’s abuse of an IMH nurse earlier in the day had “agitated” him as he considers nurses to be his friends. The victim - a long-term resident of IMH - had verbally abused a nurse and spat on his head. Lee claimed he had also seen the victim hitting the head of another nurse.



When the victim walked past, Lee said he “felt an immense pressure in his chest … which compelled him to kick the victim”, his lawyer Low Jianhui said. That is when he delivered a flying kick to the victim's face.



Following the assault, an IMH psychiatrist noted in an assessment that Lee had a penchant for “physically aggressive behaviour towards fellow patients, nursing staff and (auxiliary police) officers”, and stated that he had been “involved in numerous incidents of assaults”.

Two days before Lee assaulted the victim, he had attacked another patient, who suffered multiple fractures and whose eyesight was affected as a result, court documents stated.



Though the psychiatrist’s report concluded Lee’s “cognitive impairments” may have contributed to his behavior, “he was not of unsound mind at the material time … and is fit to plead”, the report stated.



As Lee’s risk of future violence is deemed high and as he requires long-term psychiatric follow-up and treatment, District Judge Eddy Tham said a decision should be taken upon his release from prison on whether he should continue to reside at IMH.

For causing grievous hurt, Lee could have faced up to 10 years’ jail and caning.