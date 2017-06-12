Imperative for family members, friends to report suspected radicals: MHA

Family members of the first Singaporean female to be detained for radicalism did not alert authorities when they knew of her leanings and, after her arrest, destroyed evidence in an attempt to minimise her acts.

SINGAPORE: It is “imperative” for family members and friends to raise to the authorities anyone they suspect of being radicalised or who is planning terror activities, to make Singapore safer in the face of the heightened terrorism threat worldwide, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday (June 12).



Syaikhah Izzah Zahrah Al Ansari, 22, became the first Singaporean female to be detained for radicalism in June this year. The infant-care assistant’s sister and parents - who are both freelance Quranic teachers - came to know of her radical online postings and intention to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) some two years back.



They tried unsuccessfully to dissuade her, but did not bring her to the attention of the authorities when she was younger and could have potentially been turned back from the path of radicalisation, said MHA.



The ministry added in a press release that after Izzah was placed under investigation that important evidence relating to her plans to join ISIS was also destroyed by a family member in an attempt to minimise her acts.



Said MHA: “The time between radicalisation and committing violence can be very short in some cases. Recent terror attacks around the world have shown how terrorists can use easily available objects like vehicles and knives to commit violence.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

“Such an act would drive a wedge between Muslims and non-Muslims and divide our communities, which is precisely what the terrorist groups want.”



“The authorities are working hard to keep Singapore safe but they cannot do it alone. Every person in the community can help to protect Singapore and Singaporeans from the threat of terrorism,” MHA noted.



“Relatives and friends are best-placed to notice the possible signs of radicalisation. These include avid consumption of radical materials; propagating and re-posting terrorism-related images, videos and posts; expressing support for terrorist entities; and encouraging others or stating an intention to commit terrorist violence. This list is not exhaustive.”



Added MHA: “Early reporting could enable an individual at risk of becoming radicalised to be given proper guidance and counselling. They could be steered away from the path of radicalisation and may not need to be severely dealt with under the law.”



“Anyone who knows or suspects that a person is radicalised should promptly call the ISD Counter-Terrorism Centre hotline at 1800-2626-473 (1800-2626-ISD).”

