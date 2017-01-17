Improving productivity key to delivering good healthcare service: MOH

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health (MOH) is making it a key priority to improve productivity at all levels of healthcare services to achieve greater efficiency and improve the quality of patient care.

This was a point made by Minister of State for Health Chee Hong Tat on Tuesday (Jan 17) who noted the challenges posed by an ageing population - growth in the labour force slows while demand for healthcare grows. One way to address this is to automate labour-intensive tasks in healthcare.

"By stretching our limited manpower resources with automation, reinventing care models and streamlining work processes, our healthcare staff can focus more on patient care, and serve more patients," he said.

Mr Chee cited the example of the new robotic bottle medication dispensing system at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital’s Emergency Pharmacy. It automatically loads, picks, and packs bottles as well as fastens water-proof and tear-proof labels onto medication bottles.

The system - which has been in use for a year - has helped the hospital increase its pharmacy workload capacity by close to 30 per cent with the same staffing. This means staff can spend less time packing medications and more time with patients, reducing the waiting time during peak hours at the pharmacy.

Technology has also been used to pilot new care models. For example, some patients of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) who are living in nursing homes can be reviewed remotely by IMH specialists via video consultation. They need not travel to the IMH with nursing home staff, saving time and costs.

Ultimately, Mr Chee said healthcare institutions must deliver safer care together with patients. He highlighted efforts by the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) in improving the safety of patients undergoing haemodialysys.

A team of nurses found that hand hygiene non-compliance, poor catheter hubs cleaning protocols and insufficient patient education were key contributors to infections. This led the team to develop and incorporate a catheter care bundle into their standard operating procedure at five NKF dialysis centres which emphasises hand hygiene, cathether hub disinfection and patient engagement.

After the bundle was introduced, the central line-related infections rate at the participating NKF dialysis centres decreased from 7.14 per 100 patient-months in November 2014 to 1.45 per 100 patient-months in June 2016 - a reduction of almost four times.

For their efforts, the nurses were recognised at the Singapore Health Quality Awards on Tuesday. They were among the winners from 26 public and private healthcare institutions honoured this afternoon.

"These examples show us that productivity improvement can take place at any level," said Mr Chee who added that "through regular reviews of work processes, healthcare staff can develop solutions that improve care and make the way we work more efficient and effective."