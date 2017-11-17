In 60 seconds: Gurmit Singh

SINGAPORE: Comedian, actor and host Gurmit Singh went “On the Record” with Bharati Jagdish about his life, career, family, his relationship with money and his future aspirations.

These are his answers in 60 seconds in a new series of quick-fire interviews.

What about you would surprise people?

The fact that I am an introvert.

What was the best moment of your career?

The very first episode I ever did on TV, in "Live On 5". ​Because this was the first time ever I was on TV as a host of my own live show. This was what started it all. It could have so easily been what ended it all but it didn’t and for me that not just the start but also the pivotal moment of my career.

What was the worst moment of your career?

Going through my parents’ passing while still having to do comedy. ​

What was the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Work hard and pay my dues.​

The worst piece of advice?

That they can't start the show without me. It could have made me arrogant.

What is the one personal habit that contributes to your success?

Making sure the project I am on is fun for everyone onboard. ​

What is the one thing you’d change about yourself?

To have abs. ​All 8. I am not greedy. I could have asked for 10,12,14,...

What do you want to be remembered for?

Being a good guy regardless of the mistakes I made.