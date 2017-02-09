In a world of echo chambers that polarise, stories help build bridges: Director Boo Junfeng

SINGAPORE: The next issue local film-maker Boo Junfeng looks to tackle, coming off the critically-acclaimed success of his film Apprentice about capital punishment, could be about issues of faith - and bridging people otherwise trapped in their own bubbles through conversations.



“I don’t know specifically yet what the next thing is going to be about. But I do know that I have an interest in issues surrounding faith, for example. Especially in the world that we live in now, where many people are in their own social media bubbles, and in their own echo chambers,” said Boo, on the interview programme Conversation With which airs Thursday (Feb 9) at 8.30pm.



“We just keep reaffirming our own beliefs within that echo chamber, and very rarely do we look across and engage in a conversation.”



Such polarisation makes it harder for society to move forward. But Boo believes that story-tellers like film-makers can “humanise issues”, and enable us to empathise and understand each other more.

In the episode, he talks about his thoughts on capital punishment, talking to former executioners for his research, and meeting a woman whose sister was sent to the gallows.



Apprentice - about a young prisons officer learning how to be an executioner in Singapore - won the Netpac award at the Golden Horse Awards last November.



