In photos: Cherry blossoms back in bloom at Gardens by the Bay

SINGAPORE: Cherry blossoms are beginning to bloom in Japan and around the world, and it is no different at Gardens by the Bay's Flower Dome, home to a plethora of sakura trees until Mar 24.





The cherry blossom display at Gardens by the Bay is back for a second year. (Photos: Howard Law)









More than 20 varieties of cherry blossoms have been brought in for this year's "Blossom Bliss" display. (Photos: Howard Law)

The display, named "Blossom Bliss", is back for a second year after an "experimental floral display" in 2016 to see if the cherry blossoms would thrive in the tropics.

















Cherry blossom blooms last for about a week or two, according to Gardens by the Bay. (Photos: Howard Law)

This time, more than 20 varieties of cherry blossoms have been brought in, complemented by peach blossoms. The floral display is also spread out around the Flower Dome this time, instead of being showcased only within the flower field.

The blooms are set amid a photo-ready Japanese-inspired landscape. (Photos: Howard Law)

Set amid a Japanese-inspired landscape, visitors can snap photos of not just the blooms, but also traditional elements like tea houses.

After the display closes, the Gardens by the Bay's research team plans to use some of the trees for trials on their flowering behaviour, the park said in a comment on its Facebook page.