In photos: Commissioning the RSS Independence, Singapore's first littoral mission vessel

The commissioning ceremony was held in conjunction with the RSN’s golden jubilee celebrations, which commemorates 50 years of the RSN being the maritime force for a maritime nation.
Designed and built locally, the Independence-class LMV is jointly conceived by the RSN and the Defence Science and Technology Agency.
With the commissioning, the RSS Independence becomes fully operational and will join the rest of the Navy to safeguard Singapore’s waters, protect its sea lines of communication and contribute to regional peace and security.