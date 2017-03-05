In photos: What to expect at i Light Marina Bay 2017

SINGAPORE: The fifth edition of the sustainable light art festival i Light Marina Bay officially opened on Friday evening (Mar 3). Artists from nine countries - including Singapore - are presenting art installations based on the theme "Light and Nature" at this year's festival.



"Created with environmentally-friendly or energy-saving lighting, the installations highlight the importance of sustainability and reinforce Marina Bay’s position as a sustainable precinct," i Light Marina Bay said in a press release.

The light installation named Ocean Pavilion marked the official opening of the festival. Designed by UK artist Luke Jerram, it measures up to 8.5m in height. Made of more than 25,000 repurposed plastic water bottles and illuminated by energy-efficient LED lighting, the dome-shaped structures were put together by more than 300 members of the community over three weeks, according to i Light Marina Bay.





Ocean Pavilion by Luke Jerram. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay)

Besides the light installations, festival organisers said 79 building owners and organisations around Marina Bay pledged their support for the "Switch Off, Turn Up" campaign by switching off non-essential lighting and turning up the temperature of air-conditioning throughout the festival. The energy saved from this will offset the power consumption of the installations at the festival, according to the festival's organiser, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA).





Dande-lier. (Photo: COLOURS)





Hybycozo by Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay)





Home by Anna Galas. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay 2017)

In addition to the light structures, the festival will also host a recycling and upcycling marketplace, an urban garden, a learning yard and a kinetic energy playground from Mar 3 to 5, and Mar 9 to 12 at The Promontory.







Moonflower by Lee Yun Qin. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay 2017)





(Ultra) Light Network by Felix Raspall, Carlos Banon, Manuel Garrido and Mohan Elara. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay 2017)





The Body of the Sea by Danny Rose Collective. (Photo: i Light Marina Bay 2017)

i Light Marina Bay will be on from Mar 3 to 26. The 20 light art installations will be on display from 7.30pm to 11pm daily. This will be extended to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, the festival organiser said.