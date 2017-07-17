In pictures: A behind-the-scenes glimpse into PM Lee's visit to Berlin

SINGAPORE: Behind every ministerial visit, officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the respective embassies work tirelessly to ensure the event goes smoothly.



And it was no different during Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's recent working visit to Germany.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (Jul 19), the Singapore Embassy in Berlin gave the public a glimpse into life as a civil servant - as well as the hours of planning that go into ensuring that programmes go off without a hitch.

The hard work begins early - this photo was taken three weeks before Mr Lee was scheduled to arrive in Germany.

Officers from MFA, the Singapore embassy in Germany and the Ministry of Communications and Information taking a wefie. (Photo: Singapore Embassy in Berlin/ Facebook)

A table setting is meticulously checked by MFA protocol officer Russell Wee before guests arrive for dinner. (Photo: Singapore Embassy in Berlin/ Facebook)

Officials planning for the next day's programme late at night. (Photo: Singapore Embassy in Berlin/ Facebook)

Delegation liaison officer for the G20 Summit Xini Chen updating PM Lee on his programme. Ms Chen also served as liaison officer for the Singapore delegation led by Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Bonn last February. (Photo: Singapore Embassy in Berlin/Facebook)

First Secretary Donald Tsang briefing volunteers before the National Day reception at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich. About 400 Singaporeans attended the event. (Photo: Singapore Embassy in Berlin/Facebook)