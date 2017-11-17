In pictures: Hello Kitty and friends at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Hello Kitty and her Sanrio friends landed at Changi Airport on Friday (Nov 17) to bring festive cheer to travellers and airport visitors.

The cute-fest lasts till Jan 5 next year.

Here’s what visitors can expect:

SINGAPORE'S LARGEST INDOOR DRONE SHOW

Forty drones will light up the airport’s Terminal 3 Departure Hall, forming various shapes such as a snowflake and a Christmas tree, every night at 7.30pm and 9pm.



Popular Sanrio characters will also dance to Christmas tunes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Indoor drones fly in the shape of a snowflake. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Sanrio characters perform after the indoor drone show at Terminal 3, Changi Airport. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

ACTIVITIES AND PRIZES TO BE WON

Next to check-in row 11 at T3’s Departure Hall, a series of games have been planned for visitors, with attractive prizes to be won.

Pond filled with balloons that visitors can fish out. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

The games include a human claw-machine called Tree House Catcher. Instead of a mechanical claw, a human (who has to be less than 60kg and at least 1.2m in height) is suspended from a device acting as a “crane”. Another person then controls the human “claw” to choose a variety of gifts hidden in capsules.

Visitors can also customise their own tote bags with stamps or get glitter tattoos done, as well as take photos with miniature versions of their favourite characters.

Large Sanrio character plush toys. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

SANRIO-THEMED PLAYGROUND

According to Changi, the playground is a “first in any airport in Asia”.

SELFIE TIME!

The airport’s terminals are filled with decor themed after Hello Kitty and her friends, so whip out that phone / camera.

These include a 4m-tall Hello Kitty topiary at Terminal 2...

And a Christmas tree made of plush toys at Terminal 1.

Every weekend, visitors will also get to cuddle up to a selected Sanrio character.

SANRIO PLUSH TOYS UP FOR GRABS

Eight limited-edition Sanrio characters are up for grabs with a minimum spend at Changi Airport.

Eight plush toys available at Changi Airport. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

All of the above will be at Changi Airport until Jan 5, 2018. Visit their website for more details.

On Friday, an EVA Air aircraft decked out in livery featuring Sanrio characters also landed at Changi Airport. Invited guests, including Channel NewsAsia, got a peek at what the aircraft had to offer for passengers who flew with the specially-themed Taiwanese airline.

Special Sanrio pillows on board a Hello Kitty-themed EVA Air aircraft. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)

Food served on Business Class on the Hello Kitty-themed EVA Air flight. (Photo: Elizabeth Khor)