In pictures: Searching the seas for the missing USS McCain sailors
SINGAPORE: Light blue. Dark blue. Blinding white. Repeat.
For more than six hours on Wednesday (Aug 23) afternoon, we kept our eyes peeled, in the hope that the monotony of the sea, sky and blazing sun overhead would be broken by what we were looking out for: 10 US Navy midshipmen, in blue pixelated uniforms, blue coveralls, and "indistinct sleeping attire".
That was what the sailors were likely wearing when their ship, the USS John S McCain, collided with a tanker in Singapore territorial waters in the early hours of Monday.
The 32 of us - 20 Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) personnel and 12 journalists - took off on board a C-130 plane at the height of noon, part of a multi-agency fleet of aircraft and vessels that scoured the waters for the missing sailors.
With visibility as far as 14km, we cruised over the water, at times as low as 500 feet.
Six scanners - three on each side of the aircraft - sat glued to the C-130's portholes, on 30-minute shifts with 15 minutes of rest in between.
The unrelenting hues of blue and glare of the afternoon sun were broken only by specks of ships passing by, melting into the horizon.
Staring at the unchanging landscape, it was not difficult to see how even foam on the surface of the waves could be mistaken for a person at first glance.
A crew member showed us the marine location markers they would drop from the plane if they spotted anything. The devices would give off smoke and flames once they hit the water, marking the location for other rescue craft.
The task at hand demanded a gruelling level of concentration - and we noticed that the scanners barely stopped to eat during those six hours.
Instead, they kept themselves fuelled on plain biscuits without so much as taking their eyes off the water.
They did, however, make time for a different call: A crew member unrolled a long sheet, climbed a step ladder just shy of the exit, and started to hook the material to the ceiling of the plane.
It was then that we realised: He was setting up a makeshift toilet.
The men took the opportunity to relieve themselves in a bucket behind the flimsy curtain, but the ladies on board politely declined and crossed our legs.
As the afternoon wore on, and the shadows began to lengthen across the plane’s floor, we were told that we had covered an area of 1,269 sq km - nearly twice the size of Singapore.
Still, this area barely made up 20 per cent of the actual search and rescue area - a zone that was expanded on Wednesday to 5,524 sq km.
And as we headed back to Paya Lebar Airbase at the end of the six-hour mission, the inescapable fact was that, despite everyone's best efforts, our marine location markers had gone unused the entire day.