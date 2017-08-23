In pictures: Searching the seas for the missing USS McCain sailors

SINGAPORE: Light blue. Dark blue. Blinding white. Repeat.

For more than six hours on Wednesday (Aug 23) afternoon, we kept our eyes peeled, in the hope that the monotony of the sea, sky and blazing sun overhead would be broken by what we were looking out for: 10 US Navy midshipmen, in blue pixelated uniforms, blue coveralls, and "indistinct sleeping attire".



That was what the sailors were likely wearing when their ship, the USS John S McCain, collided with a tanker in Singapore territorial waters in the early hours of Monday.

The C-130 that took us on our search and rescue mission on Aug 23. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The 32 of us - 20 Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) personnel and 12 journalists - took off on board a C-130 plane at the height of noon, part of a multi-agency fleet of aircraft and vessels that scoured the waters for the missing sailors.

The C-130 being loaded up before takeoff. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strapped in and ready for takeoff. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

With visibility as far as 14km, we cruised over the water, at times as low as 500 feet.

Six scanners - three on each side of the aircraft - sat glued to the C-130's portholes, on 30-minute shifts with 15 minutes of rest in between.

Six scanners - three on each side of the C-130 aircraft - are on the lookout at all times. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The unrelenting hues of blue and glare of the afternoon sun were broken only by specks of ships passing by, melting into the horizon.



Some of the scanners had to use sunglasses to protect their eyes from the glare of the midday sun. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Staring at the unchanging landscape, it was not difficult to see how even foam on the surface of the waves could be mistaken for a person at first glance.

A scanner gazing intently at the waves. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

A crew member showed us the marine location markers they would drop from the plane if they spotted anything. The devices would give off smoke and flames once they hit the water, marking the location for other rescue craft.

A crew member demonstrates how he would throw a marine location marker to signpost the location of a survivor found at sea. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Flotation devices on standby, to be thrown down to any potential survivors in the sea. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The task at hand demanded a gruelling level of concentration - and we noticed that the scanners barely stopped to eat during those six hours.



Instead, they kept themselves fuelled on plain biscuits without so much as taking their eyes off the water.

A scanner having a bite while keeping his eyes on the water. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

They did, however, make time for a different call: A crew member unrolled a long sheet, climbed a step ladder just shy of the exit, and started to hook the material to the ceiling of the plane.



It was then that we realised: He was setting up a makeshift toilet.

Scanners setting up the toilet area with a makeshift curtain. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The bucket. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The men took the opportunity to relieve themselves in a bucket behind the flimsy curtain, but the ladies on board politely declined and crossed our legs.

As the afternoon wore on, and the shadows began to lengthen across the plane’s floor, we were told that we had covered an area of 1,269 sq km - nearly twice the size of Singapore.



Even near the end of the mission, the scanners remained focused on their task. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Still, this area barely made up 20 per cent of the actual search and rescue area - a zone that was expanded on Wednesday to 5,524 sq km.

After more than six hours at sea, the C-130 makes its way back to Paya Lebar Airbase. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

And as we headed back to Paya Lebar Airbase at the end of the six-hour mission, the inescapable fact was that, despite everyone's best efforts, our marine location markers had gone unused the entire day.