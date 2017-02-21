'Inappropriate' for training associate to manhandle student: ITE principal

SINGAPORE: A teacher from the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West who was captured on video manhandling a student has been counselled and put through training in student management, said the principal.

The video was on Tuesday (Feb 21) uploaded onto the Facebook page Must Be Singapore, captioned "teacher manhandles mentally challenged student in ITE College West" and quickly made its rounds online.



It shows a teacher unplugging a student's laptop before engaging in a mild tussle with him. The student, who looked frustrated, asked: "Can you please leave me alone?" The teacher responded: "I am your teacher! Why can I leave you alone (sic)? I'll leave you alone when you do your project."

As of Tuesday evening, the video has garnered more than 3,500 shares.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, ITE College West principal Goh Mong Song clarified that the incident happened a year ago. The teacher in question is a training associate who was helping a lecturer with the class.

While calling it "an isolated incident", Dr Goh acknowledged that the training associate's reaction "was inappropriate".

"The student captured in the video had just joined the college then, had disruptive behavioral issues, and refused to put aside his personal laptop to do a project during practical lessons," Dr Goh explained.



He added that the student's classmates had also confirmed that the teacher was trying to contain the student's behaviour so that the practical lessons would not be disrupted.

"Current and past students had commended him for his commitment and patience. The student's classmates were also encouraged to understand and support the student," Dr Goh said, adding that the student's parents were aware of their son's behaviour, and appreciate that both the college as well as counsellors are helping him cope better.

A year on, Dr Goh said the student and his classmates "have adjusted better" and have learned to be "more understanding and accepting of his condition".