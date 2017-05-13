Inaugural SEA Games baton relay arrives in Singapore

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Past and present Team Singapore athletes got together on Saturday morning (May 13) for the first ever Southeast Asian Games baton relay.



It kicked off in March in the Bruneian capital Bandar Seri Begawan, before travelling through eight other Southeast Asian nations, including Singapore.



After this, the baton relay will switch to a torch relay in Malaysia and will continue through all the Malaysian states before concluding in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 19 for the SEA Games opening ceremony.



Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was in Singapore on Saturday to pass the baton to Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu at *SCAPE's Playspace.

Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu and Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin on the stage for the handing over of baton ceremony. (Photo: Hafiz Ma'il)

The baton was taken past iconic locations like the the Singapore Sports Hub, Youth Olympic Park, Merlion Park and Marina Bay Sands. Apart from running, the relay included cycling, hand-cycling and wheelchair segments.

About 1,000 people participated in the relay, including students from the Singapore Sports School and former national athletes like Ang Peng Siong, Mark Chay and Ronald Susilo.

Singapore swimming legend Ang Peng Siong carries the baton for the journey from Merlion Park to The Arts House @ Old Parliament House. (Photo: Hafiz Ma'il)

"With this baton run, we are generating rising expectations about the Games. We are getting all excited, we are getting all ready," said Ms Fu. "I think there's a rising athletic and sporting prowess that is going on in the region. So I'm sure Malaysia will put up a spectacular event in Kuala Lumpur in August.”

Culture, Community and Youth Minister Grace Fu poses with Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, Singapore swimming legend Ang Peng Siong and other Singapore athletes. (Photo: Hafiz Ma'il)

Malaysia's Youth and Sports Minister said his country has "a great act to follow," after Singapore hosted the last SEA Games in 2015.



"You showed Southeast Asia the best of what it is to become the host of the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games - where you celebrated the extraordinary with your wonderful volunteers Team Nila, with your great Singapore Sports Hub," said Mr Khairy. "I must admit it's a tremendously difficult act to follow."