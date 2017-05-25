Increased insurance coverage for EZ-link cards under new partnership

SINGAPORE: EZ-link card holders registered with card-blocking service Activate! can now claim up to S$15 if they lose their cards.

In a media release on Thursday (May 25), EZ-Link said this comes as it partners with FWD Insurance. Previously, cardholders registered with Activate! could claim up to S$10 in the event of unauthorised usage on the card, if they were lost or stolen.

EZ-Link encourages cardholders to register their EZ-link cards on Activate!, as more than 76,000 cards were reported lost over the past three years. In addition to its card-blocking service and S$15 coverage, registered users can track card usage and monitor up to 90 transactions over three months, it said.

Registration for Activate! is available via the EZ-Link mobile app or Activate! online portal.