Indian PM Modi to deliver keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue next year

SINGAPORE: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Jun 1 next year, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) announced on Thursday (Nov 16).

In a press release, IISS, which organises the dialogue, said Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong confirmed in his speech at the closing ceremony of the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila that Mr Modi will speak at the dialogue.

IISS-Asia executive director Tim Huxley said the decision for Mr Modi to speak to defence and security leaders from across the Asia-Pacific region "underlines the importance of India’s ‘Act East’ policy".

"We know Prime Minister Modi’s speech will be eagerly anticipated in the region," he added.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, first convened in 2002, is an annual meeting for defence ministers, military chiefs and top-ranking defence officials from across the Asia-Pacific and other countries "vitally concerned with the region’s security", according to IISS.