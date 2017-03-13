Indonesian films, TV in focus at Singapore Media Festival 2017

SINGAPORE: At the Singapore Media Festival (SMF) this year, the spotlight will be trained on one country in particular.

For the first time, all SMF constituent events – the Asian Television Awards (ATA), Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), ScreenSingapore (SS), Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF), and SMF Ignite, a new digital content event – will focus on Indonesia, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and SMF said in a press release on Monday (Mar 13).

Award-winning Indonesian singer and actor Afgansyah Reza will be headlining the ATA ceremony and ATF is also expecting stronger participation from Indonesian talent and media businesses this year including Surya Citra Televisi, Metro TV and Media Nusantara Citra (MNC), they added.

IMDA said this was part of a new programme under SMF, Country-of-Focus, which recognises one Asian country for its "rich stories, talents and achievements" at the festival each year.

"In recent years, Indonesia has proven to be a vibrant source of great content, talent and stories," SMF Advisory Board chairman Robert Gilby said.

Mr Gilby, who is also managing director of the Walt Disney Company in Southeast Asia, said that in light of the quality of Indonesia's content and the fact that Singapore and Indonesia are commemorating 50 years of bilateral and diplomatic relations in 2017, it was "timely" that the Southeast Asian country was chosen as focus of the festival this year.

The fourth run of the festival by IMDA will take place from Nov 23 to Dec 3 this year.

MAKING WAVES INTERNATIONALLY



Singapore content and talent continued to "make waves around the world", IMDA noted, highlighting local filmmaker Boo Junfeng’s highly-acclaimed feature Apprentice. The film was nominated under two award categories at the 11th Asian Film Awards, taking place in Hong Kong next Monday.

The film’s lead actor Fir Rahman has been nominated for the Best Newcomer Award, while editors Natalie Soh from Singapore and Lee Chatametikool from Thailand have been nominated under the Best Editing Award category.



Meanwhile, IMDA will be leading a delegation of 23 Singapore companies to the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART), where it will present more than 200 hours of film and television content across more than 60 titles.



Three upcoming film projects by Singapore filmmakers have also been shortlisted for co-production vetures with the region's "top film financiers, producers, bankers, distributors and buyers", IMDA said.

These include I AM A BANANA! by Honey B Singh, La Luna by M Raihan Halim and The Rocks of Hua Lamphong by JD Chua.

MEDIA INDUSTRY VETERAN JOINS SMF BOARD



It was also announced that Mediacorp's former deputy chief executive officer Chang Long Jong joined the SMF Advisory Board this year.



A media industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in broadcast and digital media, Mr Chang also assumes the position of chief executive officer at entertainment company mm2 Asia from Apr 3, according to the press release.

“Having witnessed the evolution of content development in Singapore and the region over the last three decades, it is very exciting to see how new and varied content, platforms and formats are being presented today, showcasing our Asian stories anew," Mr Chang said, adding that he was "honoured" to be part of the SMF team.