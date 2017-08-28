Indonesian man arrested at Causeway pipelines for trying to enter Singapore illegally

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested at the Causeway for trying to enter Singapore illegally on Saturday (Aug 26).



The man was seen walking between the water pipelines along the Causeway towards Singapore by the Police Coast Guard, who alerted the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) at Woodlands Checkpoint at about 7.30pm.



Coast Guard and ICA officers found him hiding under the pipelines, with a “cylindrical flotation device”. The 47-year-old Indonesian was immediately arrested, ICA said in a statement on Monday.



Investigations are ongoing, authorities said.



The penalties for overstaying or illegal entry are up to six months’ jail and at least three strokes of the cane, while the penalties for abetting a person to leave Singapore illegally is a jail term of six months to two years. The abettor can also be fined up to S$6,000.



“Our borders are our first line of defence in safeguarding Singapore's security," said ICA. "The security checks are critical to our nation’s security.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"We will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles at the checkpoints and our maritime border to prevent attempts to smuggle in undesirable persons, drugs, weapons, explosives and other contrabands."

