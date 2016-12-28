Indonesian man born on Dec 25 named Merry Christmas: Report

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian man from East Java born on Dec 25. 1962 was named Slamet Hari Natal, which is translated as Merry Christmas.



According to a report by the Jakarta Post, Mr Slamet said his mother gave birth to him with the help of a Christian midwife who suggested that his parents name him Selamat Hari Natal, the Indonesian Christmas greeting.



His parents, who are Muslim, decided to accept the suggestion but tweaked his first name to Slamet instead.



“It was supposed to be Selamat Hari Natal, but because we are Javanese, it became Slamet,” he reportedly said.



Slamet is a common Javanese name and loosely translates to safe.

“They said they didn’t want to think hard for the name, and they had that name ready, so they accepted the suggestion,” added Mr Slamet according to the Jakarta Post.