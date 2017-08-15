Indonesian man jailed 17 months for dealing with contraband cigarettes

SINGAPORE: An Indonesian man was on Tuesday (Aug 15) sentenced to 17 months' jail for dealing with duty-unpaid cigarettes, said Singapore Customs in a media release.



Suryadi Memet, 21, was arrested at Geylang Serai Market earlier this month, while he was waiting to collect the contraband goods from a truck that officers had trailed to the market.



This happened on Aug 5 at around midnight. Singapore Customs said that when its officers moved in to check the boxes which were in the truck, they found 706 cartons and 1,445 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes concealed underneath banana leaves.

Suryadi was subsequently arrested.

The boxes of duty-unpaid cigarettes found in the truck at the Geylang Serai Market. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

The boxes containing cigarettes were declared as food items when they were brought into Singapore in an import container, said Singapore Customs.



The local trading company that took up the import permit for the container is also under investigation. "The goods belonged to different owners but the local trading company had allowed itself to be declared as the importer of the container," said the authorities.

A total of 706 cartons and 1,445 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized in this operation. (Photo: Singapore Customs)

The duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST) evaded amounted to about S$85,550 and S$6,230 respectively.

Those who are involved in buying, selling, delivering, storing, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded, jailed for up to six years or both.