Indonesian police free 8 men deported from Singapore over IS images

JAKARTA: Indonesian police have released the eight men who were deported from Singapore earlier this week for possessing Islamic State images, saying their investigations found no known links to the militant group.



The Indonesians were detained at Singapore's Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday after customs authorities found on one of their mobile phones, "images of security concern, including that of a shoe bomb as well as fighters from the terrorist group that calls itself the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria," said Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to Indonesian Foreign Ministry official Lalu Muhammad Iqbal on Friday (Jan 13), the images, including an Islamic State flag, were received by the suspect through a WhatsApp group that he was a part of, and were saved automatically and unintentionally.

Indonesian police also said on Friday that since the images were received through the messaging app, it doesn’t explicitly imply that the suspect had an intention to join IS.

The police's special counter-terrorism unit, Densus 88, interrogated the group on Wednesday before deciding to release them.



Mr Iqbal added that the group had initially travelled to Malaysia on Jan 3 to preach and seek medical treatment for one of its members.



Four days later, they travelled to Pattani province in Thailand to study the education system at the Islamic Education Board.



They then returned to Malaysia and attempted to travel to Singapore.



The men were preachers from the Tabligh Jamaat Islamic group, according to the principal assistant director of the Malaysian Special Branch’s counter-terrorism division, Ayub Khan Mydin Pitchay, who spoke to Channel NewsAsia on Thursday.