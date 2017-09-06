Indonesian President Joko Widodo visits Singapore for leaders' retreat during 50th anniversary of ties

SINGAPORE: Indonesian President Joko Widodo is visiting Singapore on Wednesday (Sep 6) and Thursday for the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a media statement.



President Widodo's visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which falls on Thursday.



The celebration is known as RISING50, an amalgamation of “RI” for the Republic of Indonesia and “SING” for Singapore.



As part of the celebrations, the two leaders will plant a Sunda oak tree in the Learning Forest at the Singapore Botanic Gardens. The tree is native to both Singapore and Indonesia.



The leaders will also unveil a joint stamp issue and launch a RISING50 commemorative book at the Istana.



Mr Lee and Mr Widodo will witness a joint flypast by the Republic of Singapore Air Force and the Indonesian Air Force, as well as a combined military band performance at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This underscores the "close working relationship and excellent defence ties" that the two militaries have built up over the decades, PMO said in its statement.



PM Lee and Mrs Lee will host President Widodo and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo to a private breakfast at the Botanic Gardens, and to an official lunch with the Indonesia and Singapore delegations at the Istana.



NEW AREAS FOR COOPERATION TO BE EXPLORED; MOUs TO BE SIGNED



During the retreat, the leaders will exchange views on regional and international developments, review the progress of bilateral relations and explore new areas for cooperation across multiple sectors, including in economic collaboration, security cooperation, and cultural exchanges, PMO said.



The leaders will also follow up on discussions from their last retreat - held in Semarang, Indonesia in November 2016 - in the areas of energy, digital economy, tourism and skills training.



Several memoranda of understanding to enhance collaboration in these areas will also be signed.



The leaders will also attend the Singapore-Indonesia Investment Forum and meet members of the Indonesia-Singapore Business Council.



President Joko Widodo is accompanied by the First Lady, as well as a high-level delegation comprising several ministers and ministerial-ranked officials.



The Singapore delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and several Cabinet ministers.