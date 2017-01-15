Indonesian traveller wins S$1 million in Changi Airport lucky draw

SINGAPORE: Ade Iskandar Roni became an instant millionaire on Sunday (Jan 15), when he became the latest winner of Changi Airport's “Be a Changi Millionaire” shopping promotion.

He entered the grand draw after spending on an Adidas T-shirt for a friend that cost S$50. It was the minimum amount required in a single receipt to qualify, and the lowest-priced purchase among the eight finalists.

Mr Roni then had compete with the other contestants - from Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates - in three game rounds. They include having to race to board their flights, simulating a passenger’s journey through Changi.

In the final round, Mr Roni beat Indian finalist Animesh Singh by being the first to successfully fit a giant travel adaptor into the socket on the podium - after five attempts.

“I’m still shocked, nervous and in disbelief, but incredibly happy,” Mr Roni said while breaking down in tears of joy. “I can’t imagine how much money a million Singapore dollars will look like, how big a stack it will be!”

The Jakarta-based procurement personnel in a telecommunications company made the winning purchase at Changi Airport in October 2016, when he was visiting Singapore for the first time with his best friend. The friend had flown in again from Jakarta to support Mr Roni on Sunday.



On what he plans to do with his windfall, the newly-minted millionaire said: “I want to bring my entire extended family to the Holy Mecca for Umrah first. I haven’t thought about what else to do with the money, but I hope to buy a car for my family too.”

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said its annual flagship campaign played a pivotal role in driving concession sales in 2016. Sales at Changi rose 5 per cent to over S$2.3 billion, an all-time high for the airport, said CAG. Travellers from China, Singapore and Indonesia were the top spenders at Changi Airport, with Chinese nationals accounting for 30 per cent of total sales in 2016, it added.

The 2016 edition attracted close to 1.2 million lucky draw entries from 225 nationalities globally, from May 4 to Oct 31 last year.

The eighth run of “Be a Changi Millionaire” will kick off in May 2017.