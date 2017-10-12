Infant, 3 others injured in Bukit Batok fire caused by e-bike charging overnight

SINGAPORE: Four people, including an infant, were injured after a fire broke out in their Bukit Batok flat early on Thursday (Oct 12) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident on the second floor of Block 231 Bukit Batok East Avenue 5 at about 3.50am.

The fire was put out with a water jet, said SCDF, adding that preliminary investigations showed that the blaze was caused by the overnight charging of an electric bicycle.

A photo shared by SCDF showed that the fire had engulfed the living room and corridor.

The four people suffered minor injuries and were taken to the National University Hospital.

Users of personal mobility devices such as electric bicycles should take steps not to overcharge the battery and avoid charging them overnight, said SCDF in a Facebook post.

It added that the batteries should not be placed near combustible materials while charging.