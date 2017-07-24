Inflation down to 0.5% in June on a steep fall in housing maintenance and repairs inflation

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Consumer Price Index fell to 0.5 per cent in June, from 1.4 per cent in the prior month, due to sharply lower housing maintenance and repairs inflation, the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Monetary Authority of Singapore said on Monday (Jul 24).



Their statement specifically pointed to the timing effect of the disbursement of service and conservancy charges rebates. The rebates, which lower the housing maintenance and repair cost component of CPI, were paid out in May last year, but in April this year.

Private road transport inflation slowed to 3 per cent in June from 6.1 per cent in the previous month on account of a drop in car prices and smaller petrol price increases.



Food inflation eased to 1.4 per cent in June from 1.5 per cent in May, as the rate of increase in the prices of non-cooked food items moderated.



Prepared meal prices, meanwhile, continued to rise at a stable pace.



Services inflation edged down to 1.3 per cent in June from 1.4 per cent in May, due to a decline in telecommunications services fees.

Core inflation, meanwhile, edged down to 1.5 per cent from 1.6 per cent due to lower services and food inflation.



For 2017, MTI and MAS expects core inflation to average 1-2 per cent compared with 0.9 per cent in 2016, while CPI is projected to rise to 0.5 to 1.5 per cent from -0.5 per cent last year.



They said the projected pick-up in inflation can be attributed to "the positive contribution of energy-related components and the impact of administrative price increases, rather than generalised demand-induced price pressures".